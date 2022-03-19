The Long Middle

This is a place for midlife musing, a platform for essays and letters about one woman’s life experience that will, hopefully, resonate with yours. I’m beyond the worst but still have things to say. We need to talk.

I’ll write about the old pain and the new gray, the deep perimeno blues and the renaissance blue sky. I’ll talk about the shit sandwich of generations, and extravagant hormonal chaos. There may be references to books and music, cats and custard.

I’d love to hear about your experiences and thoughts about this chapter (or anything else, really). Comments are always open and the newsletter is free.

You may have seen me on Medium, where I’ve been “blogging” (do we use that word anymore?) for years. But newsletters are my friends. It’s a sad, plague state of affairs, but there it is. I love the messages from my friends (just let me have it, please) in this mad, disconnected world. The inbox is full, but so is the heart. (Too cheesy? Yeah, I’ll work on that.)

So sign up and be my friend. Or just feel less lonely in your modern, midlife hell. We’re all a mess (admit it), let’s be messy together.

