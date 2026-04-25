The Long Middle

The Long Middle

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Jane's avatar
Jane
Apr 25

Ah Lisa, those of us travelling through the middle alongside you need your stories to help make sense of our own, to feel a little less alone.

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Anna Sophia's avatar
Anna Sophia
Apr 26

Awesome essay. Totally get all of it. Beautifully said. I wonder more and more who I am now in this menopausal land. I am on my third day at home without leaving the house. I have never spent 3 days in a row at home without having to leave for mummy duties or work or social engagements etc. I really have no desire to interact with the world outside of my sanctuary. It feels harsh and unfriendly and I am disconnected from it. So much for my feminist fight to be seen in the world outside the domestic realm. I wonder how long my food supply can last. I am out of protein and veges but surely carbs are enough to sustain me for a while. Haha

Great links to other interesting essays. Love the poem.

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