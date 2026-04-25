Nude Descending a Staircase No. 2, Marcel Duchamp, 1912

I’ve been working on a collection of essays about menopause (in my mind) and am miserable. Why am I doing this? Who would read this? It’s tedious and horrible, unsavory and ugly, not unlike those long nights, spooked days, endless years. I’m realizing, however, that it’s not a thing to write about, like politics or the moon. Menopause is not the subject. It’s a place, the background of a story, the setting. Everything after is seen through its lens.

It’s hard to write about menopause because I want to write about anything else. And now, everything else is somehow informed by those difficult years. Nothing is the same and, also, it’s all the same. I feel somewhat deranged, as in things are dis-arranged. Rearranged. My mind and body, my sense of self and everything outside the self has shifted, like a cubist painting. I am the nude descending the staircase, all shattered planes, except I’m wearing a gingham shift that seemed cute and kooky, but is just frumpy comfort.

Everything — the wind on my arm, the evening light, the fritillaria in the backyard — is different now. Or nothing is different but me. I am different.

There’s a bunny outside the window that is bigger than yesterday’s bunny. Is it the same, only bigger? Is it another? These are the questions I had no time for, in the before. Before I began descending the stairs in my shift and shattered planes, I didn’t much notice the bunnies. Or the butterflies. The noticing is new, the sudden interest in trees and birds, bunnies and butterflies. A lot is new.

There’s a clarity here, after the storms. Were hormones obscuring the view before? Was that confident, sassy preadolescent girl closer to the real me, before the decades of swimming in a chemical sea that was designed to make me a mother? The chemicals still smudge the clarity, as I pull myself from the sea and rest on the shore. It’s different here. I’m getting my bearings.

This is not about menopause. It’s about a woman noticing the world in a different chapter of her life. Menopause is the setting, perhaps, or maybe a minor character. A story set in Paris is not necessarily about Paris. There’s a story and Paris is there, maybe the story even needs Paris. But it’s not about Paris. I wouldn’t be writing any of this without menopause, because I wrote almost nothing until the middle shook me and insisted on it. But it’s not about menopause. It’s not about Paris. It’s about the world through the eyes of a shook midlife woman in an old lady shift, descending the last staircase slowly in a scrim of shattered planes. Waking to a funhouse mirror.

I’ve been frustrated that menopause hijacked my story and made it tough for me to write about anything else. And everything else is where the interest is. Mine is not an unusual story, but if well-written, it’s a good one for personal essay nerds like me. And women who have visited the same place. I went to Paris (I did not), the food was great, I crashed and burned, saw the sights, and here’s what I thought. I’d like to write it all.

So I’ll write about flashes and insomnia, I’ll write about pain and fear and the radiant rage. But I’ll also write about bunnies and flowers, books and paintings. Because life goes on, in spite of the internal storms. Those storms provide new color and perspective. They inform the future. It’s a story, and there are storms. But it’s not just about the storms. It’s not about Paris.

This is me trying to get my arms around a story, and a place. Skirting the issue, sidling up to the beast, nibbling at the edges — how to write about the nightmare that was menopause without it being just a catalogue of symptoms, a map of misery. A dry account of decline and derangement. How to tell the story of Paris, when there’s so much more to it than maps and weather?

And moreover, how to write anything in this mad burning world? A rant for another day.

Lisa 🥂

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