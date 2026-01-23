Sea Change , Agnes Pelton, 1931

A junco smashed into the dining room window while I sat at the table, staring dumbly. The fat doves are mourning at the top of the bean tree. Two foxes crisscross the back field, the deer come and go. We watch from the house, fretting about the world. The critters follow the directives of instinct and the sun, concern themselves with food and warmth. They care nothing for the news.

I don’t believe in god, capital or lower case. I believe in something, but it’s not a face or a figure, definitely not that white man in the pictures they’ve shown me all my life. A religious friend says I’m the most spiritual person she knows, whatever that means. I’m a cynic and a skeptic, but I need a place to put my awe and dump the junk. A place to ask for help.

Mary Karr, in her brilliant memoir Lit, wrote of needing to pray but not (yet, in her case) believing in an entity that might receive such a thing. So she sat down in tough times and called on Higher Power. I can do that, I thought. Vague, nameless, faceless — an amorphous something in the ether. Higher Power.

So each evening, I sit on a yoga mat to stretch and end with a message to Higher Power. I felt a little silly when I started, but now it’s my reliable daily prayer. It’s always the same:

Thank you. Please send help.

Thank you for the birds, but WTF? Thank you for the cookies but OMG? Thanks for this, help with all of that. What other message could we have for the universe, the gods, the mystical powers we do not understand or know? Awe and desperation. Gratitude and confusion.

It doesn’t feel like the beginning of a year. 2026 seems like the continuation of a long, ugly, increasingly shrill nightmare and it doesn’t look to be improving any time soon. Thank you for the breeze through the pines, the little red squirrel that leaves gifts by my door, the new winter cocktail, and also what the actual ever-loving fuck?

So, this year — this turn of the calendar page — does not mean what it has in the past. I’m feeling a hard NO to the new. We need to clean up the old, round up and get gone the demons still bedeviling us. No resolutions. No new me, no goals, no big changes. We all need to STOP. Stop moving so fast, pause the big dreaming, draw a line in the sand. Stand arm in arm, strong and quiet, and put up with this nonsense NO MORE.

No bullshit.

No madness.

No ICE.

No war.

No to all the shrieking headlines.

So, thank you Higher Power for all the pretty things. Thanks for the sustaining things, the delicious things, the healing things. And please send help, for the love of all gods and goddesses.

I will continue to say yes to love and sunsets, coffee and champagne. Yes to reason and kindness, empathy and morality. Thank you for this sweater and these friends, the spaces that hold us and allow us to breathe.

Thank you. Please help.

Are you there, Higher Power? Asking for a planet.

🙏 Lisa

