The Year of NO
Thank You and Please Help
A junco smashed into the dining room window while I sat at the table, staring dumbly. The fat doves are mourning at the top of the bean tree. Two foxes crisscross the back field, the deer come and go. We watch from the house, fretting about the world. The critters follow the directives of instinct and the sun, concern themselves with food and warmth. They care nothing for the news.
I don’t believe in god, capital or lower case. I believe in something, but it’s not a face or a figure, definitely not that white man in the pictures they’ve shown me all my life. A religious friend says I’m the most spiritual person she knows, whatever that means. I’m a cynic and a skeptic, but I need a place to put my awe and dump the junk. A place to ask for help.
Mary Karr, in her brilliant memoir Lit, wrote of needing to pray but not (yet, in her case) believing in an entity that might receive such a thing. So she sat down in tough times and called on Higher Power. I can do that, I thought. Vague, nameless, faceless — an amorphous something in the ether. Higher Power.
So each evening, I sit on a yoga mat to stretch and end with a message to Higher Power. I felt a little silly when I started, but now it’s my reliable daily prayer. It’s always the same:
Thank you. Please send help.
Thank you for the birds, but WTF? Thank you for the cookies but OMG? Thanks for this, help with all of that. What other message could we have for the universe, the gods, the mystical powers we do not understand or know? Awe and desperation. Gratitude and confusion.
It doesn’t feel like the beginning of a year. 2026 seems like the continuation of a long, ugly, increasingly shrill nightmare and it doesn’t look to be improving any time soon. Thank you for the breeze through the pines, the little red squirrel that leaves gifts by my door, the new winter cocktail, and also what the actual ever-loving fuck?
So, this year — this turn of the calendar page — does not mean what it has in the past. I’m feeling a hard NO to the new. We need to clean up the old, round up and get gone the demons still bedeviling us. No resolutions. No new me, no goals, no big changes. We all need to STOP. Stop moving so fast, pause the big dreaming, draw a line in the sand. Stand arm in arm, strong and quiet, and put up with this nonsense NO MORE.
No bullshit.
No madness.
No ICE.
No war.
No to all the shrieking headlines.
So, thank you Higher Power for all the pretty things. Thanks for the sustaining things, the delicious things, the healing things. And please send help, for the love of all gods and goddesses.
I will continue to say yes to love and sunsets, coffee and champagne. Yes to reason and kindness, empathy and morality. Thank you for this sweater and these friends, the spaces that hold us and allow us to breathe.
Thank you. Please help.
Are you there, Higher Power? Asking for a planet.
🙏 Lisa
Things to share:
I fell in love with Sex of the Midwest, a perfect ‘novel in stories’ by Robyn Ryle. A charming snapshot of a small town, these characters capture what it is to be limping along, in all our glory and complexity, in this mad modern world.
Love Anna Brones’ Fallow January and her thoughts about ‘winter work.’ Also, Toni Morrison. Always Toni Morrison.
Speaking of fallow, my writing has completely stalled out. The ideas, the motivation, the language when I try — it feels like that poor little junco lying in the leaf litter after its encounter with the window. Dead. I’ve been toying with journaling (never a consistent thing for me), dipping into The Book of Alchemy by Suleika Jaouad and enjoying the little essay prompts by so many interesting writers. I’ve even scrawled a sentence or two.
Winter Stories by Ingvild Rishøi is a lovely, haunting little collection set in a Scandinavian winter. It’s also an objet d’art, of sorts — small hardcover with gorgeous cover art, feels lovely in the hand. It was a gift, and feels like one.
Yes, 2026 does not feel new. It does feel a bit of a hangover from 2025. The darkness continues on, but only for a bit longer. The light is returning here in the North. It didn't forget us. I believe in the power of the Serenity Prayer and a circle of brave women. Better together, ♥️
Hello and yes to so much here. I feel you sister, in the grief, in the fallow time, and in the prayer. Anne Lamott who has the gift of believing says her prayer is always, "help me, help me, help me. thank you, thank you, thank you." I am all in for that. "please and thank you" all the way.