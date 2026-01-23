The Long Middle

The Long Middle

Discussion about this post

UNBLOCKED
Jan 23

Yes, 2026 does not feel new. It does feel a bit of a hangover from 2025. The darkness continues on, but only for a bit longer. The light is returning here in the North. It didn't forget us. I believe in the power of the Serenity Prayer and a circle of brave women. Better together, ♥️

Natalie Serber
Jan 23

Hello and yes to so much here. I feel you sister, in the grief, in the fallow time, and in the prayer. Anne Lamott who has the gift of believing says her prayer is always, "help me, help me, help me. thank you, thank you, thank you." I am all in for that. "please and thank you" all the way.

