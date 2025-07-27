The Long Middle

The Long Middle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally Showalter's avatar
Sally Showalter
2d

Love this. Full of glee and life!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sue Sutherland-Wood's avatar
Sue Sutherland-Wood
1d

There is so much here that I love and identify with! You've captured those crazy times so vividly and with such an honest clarity. Truly excellent writing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lisa Renee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture