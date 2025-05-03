The Long Middle

The Long Middle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon LeBond's avatar
Sharon LeBond
2h

“…the same unhinged mind is whispering secrets. Secrets that just may save me.”

Love this! A beautiful essay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jen D. Clark's avatar
Jen D. Clark
1h

In one more week I will be one year without a period. Everything written here was an excellent capture of the perimenopause experience, physically and emotionally. I’m so tired.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lisa Renee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture