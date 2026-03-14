The Long Middle

The Long Middle

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Jess Mujica's avatar
Jess Mujica
Mar 14

All I can say is, "yup"

I'm almost 7 years into peri

I was hoping I was about to skip this month but apparently there will be more plagues before I enter the menopause wilderness.

Thanking God I found cycle awareness practice when I hit 40. It has really shown me a path of grace.

Thanks for keeping it real, Lisa.

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Lori Lynn's avatar
Lori Lynn
Mar 14

“Find a fabulous acupuncturist with supplementary degrees in nursing and nutrition who happens to be married to a guy who does craniosacral massage. Do everything they tell you.”

Love it!😁

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