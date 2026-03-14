You are not (or were not) prepared. It is likely that your body, without your knowledge or consent, will suddenly upend your perception of yourself and the universe. It will suck.

We’re taught to read and tie our shoes, how to drive and pay our bills. We’re given endless relationship advice and plenty of tips on cooking and parenting. There are whole sections of libraries and bookstores devoted to unraveling the mysteries of life. Why, then, the dearth of guidance and information about the “change,” an event that more than half the population will face? There are books, articles, and podcasts that speak of peri/menopause — but the event (or, rather, the slow train wreck process) is a sneak attack in our youth-obsessed culture. No one is told to seek information or educate themselves before the wreck, when it could help. No, we seek it at 3 a.m., in a panic, in the middle of our lives, and devour it in the hope that something, anything, can save us. No one will prepare you, and on the eve of your commitment, your mother will say, “Now that you mention it, it was difficult at times. I do remember crying for days on end.” Thanks for the heads up, Ma.

The female body is an amazing, fierce thing. It has ferried you this far, with its cycles, its ebb and flow. You’ve nurtured your world and built a big life on the foundation of this body — a brilliant machine. But there is no intelligent design here. No design in screaming, chaotic hormonal fluctuations. No intelligence in the scattershot crippling of sanity. The design is flawed. Sometimes it seems more like a freshman art project. At a party school.

What Will Happen:

You will wake in the wee hours, drenched in sweat. You’ll strip, towel off, and sleep again. In the morning, you’ll recall this and think, “Hmm…must’ve been hot last night.” In February.

Your tween daughter will look at you, hand on cocked hip, head in that “Girlfriend?!” tilt. Eye-rolling will increase, as will stomping and slamming. You can’t blame her — you’re useless in the face of her own design issues.

Your teen sons will regard you as if you’ve sprouted a third eye. Then they’ll leave. You’ll weep like a baby despite the fact that their departure makes your life easier.

Your partner will shop and cook and try to love you. Heavy sighs will increase, though, and it will piss you off.

There will be nights when you don’t sleep at all and feel madness creeping (or rushing) in. You will drink Rescue Remedy and chamomile and toddies and somehow survive, but you will never forget the edge of that particular abyss. It will nearly break you.

You will make appointments and say yes to parties and dinners, calm and well-intentioned, but you won’t make it to half of them. 11 a.m. next Friday? We don’t know what that looks like yet.

You will weep over everything and nothing. You will feel sad and silly, hopeless and giddy all at once. It will make not a lick of sense.

Your doctor will look at you, a 45-year-old woman with night sweats, insomnia, anxiety, and crazy eyes, and say, “No, it can’t be perimenopause if your cycle is still regular.” She will be wrong. You will hate her.

You will see the world, by turns, as a glorious Eden full of unlimited possibility and a dark dead-end hell full of worst-case scenarios. You’ll be right on both counts.

You may find previously mundane tasks, like driving and waiting in lines, maddening and nearly impossible. You must avoid the depths of brightly lit big-box stores. I am noticing, when I dare, that these places are filled with young parents, oldsters, and men. Where are my midlife sisters?

You will look at the people in your family and wonder, “Who are they? Why are they here? What do they want from me?” Keep this to yourself.

You will want to be alone, and you will want to do nothing. Chase it. You will also want to turn the world upside down with the creative storm in your head. Chase that, too.

You will reconnect with old friends, and you will overshare. It will be a relief and a delight when some do the same. Cull the others.

You will see another doctor who, after an hour wait and a 10-minute visit, will hand you a prescription for an antidepressant. You will hate him.

You will find sex alternately mind-blowing and nonexistent, emphasis probably on the latter. This is because your brain vacillates between two messages: “Take me immediately,” or “Touch me and die.” With emphasis, probably, on the latter. Your body may scream, “Take me immediately!” when (and if) you ovulate because biology wants you to propagate the species. Clearly, there is no link between biology and common sense — I’ve propagated the species four times and am just trying to keep everyone (including myself) alive.

You will suddenly have a crone’s joints. Your hips, thumbs, and knees will all complain. You will read entirely too much about it and buy things that promise magic. Results will be mixed, at best.

You’ll begin reading obituaries, which will remind you of the great sport you had, years ago, ribbing your grandmother about this same activity. You will feel guilt and remorse.

Your good dog will sense your new vulnerability. She will place a gentle paw on your lap and gaze into your eyes. Your bad dog will turn up the stress with his incessant barking and toxic stench. Note the genders.

You may try to ignore the messages from your body. You will cook, clean, chauffeur, cater large events, stay up too late, and nurture everyone’s happiness. And then you will fall down. Your body will eventually stop suggesting. It will keep you down until you tend it.

You will see a third doctor who will take your hands in hers, look deep into your pinwheel eyes, and say, “You’re not crazy. This is perimenopause.” You will love her. She will move to another city.

You will sniff rose oil and tape dried beans to the acupressure points on your wrists. You will drink foul Chinese potions and slather wild yam cream everywhere. You will mutter affirmations like a madwoman.

You will, at times, hear the voices around you as a cacophony and you will want everyone to shut up. Don’t tell them. Or do, if it helps. The rules are flexible here.

You will become unhinged. You will suddenly, bizarrely, love all romantic comedies.

You will want to drink. A lot.

What to Do:

Read. Find your people, they will know and it will help.

Go easy on caffeine and alcohol. Drink tea, and sometimes one glass of wine with dinner. Leave the espresso and tequila to the grad students.

Find a fabulous acupuncturist with supplementary degrees in nursing and nutrition who happens to be married to a guy who does craniosacral massage. Do everything they tell you.

Eat fish pills. My acupuncturist said so.

Walk. Every day. Don’t stop. I’ve recently noticed, now that I am one, the hordes of middle-aged women walking, everywhere. Mostly alone. This isn’t the chatty stroll with friends and strollers of days gone by. This is a purposeful “walk to save my sanity.” You can see it in the eyes, the set of the jaw. It works, better than anything else.

Have your vitamin D levels checked, especially if you live north of the 40-degree latitude line. Supplement accordingly, immediately.

Keep a journal of the madness. You’ll see how it tracks with your cycle, somehow, and at least be able to anticipate the worst.

Eat really well. You know how. Just do it.

To those of you on the early side of this ride, those in your twenties and thirties, take heed. This train is a runaway and headed straight for you. If I knew now what they should have told me then, I would’ve armed myself. If the body is in great shape when this design flaw kicks in, it will be a much easier wave to ride.

I spent decades birthing, nursing, and nurturing four children. I earned my crazy pants and deserve a break, some respect, and some space. Our culture doesn’t know what to do with us. We need a midlife version of The Red Tent, perhaps a year or so of escape, where the women who have made this journey can lend a guiding hand, a lantern, or a drink. I’m told there are great things on the other side of this bridge. Until then, keep in mind the positives:

Menstruation will eventually stop. My mother wept at the “loss,” but I did not for one second miss the tyranny of the blood.

Your family may remain a bit wary of you. This can be useful.

You will, hopefully, prepare the young girls and women for the ride. If we don’t, who will?

You will leave behind all your fucks and rise in righteous rage. A glorious cohort of women forged in the fires of midlife is just what this broken world needs right now.

There is a calm, present power that comes after menopause. We learn new things about ourselves, and our priorities shift. The midlife journey is a rich and complicated thing — meet it with a smile and kick its ass.

Lisa 🌷