The Long Middle

The Long Middle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Sophia's avatar
Anna Sophia
11h

I received your letter today about heading to the ocean. So gutted to read of your sickness. I got Covid on the tail end of a cruise.

Have loved this latest piece of writing. Even if you are still unwell, your writing speaks to me and I feel seen in my ordinary life. Today it’s raining, I’m not leaving the house. It feels freeing to have absolutely no internal or external demands for once just reflection time. Get well soon

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan OBrien's avatar
Susan OBrien
11h

Glad to have found you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lisa Renee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture