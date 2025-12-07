The Long Middle

The Long Middle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Bloom's avatar
Margaret Bloom
Dec 7

Thank you for reminding me of the soundtrack of my 20’s and 30’s. Time to cue up Swordfish Trombone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sharon LeBond's avatar
Sharon LeBond
Dec 8

Grapefruit moon.

Why does this one particular phrase strike so beautifully?

I don’t know, but I love it.

Beautiful essay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lisa Renee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture