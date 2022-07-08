The Long Middle

The Long Middle

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Jen D. Clark's avatar
Jen D. Clark
Jul 8, 2022

Loved this! You know what I had often wished- either senior year of high school or freshman year of college, all 18 year olds must also take a course on voting. Yes, they have Civics- but I mean a very specific course that tells them 1.) Voting specific to where you live, city, county, state, etc. 2.) The various ways they can vote and register to vote( absentee, mail in, etc) 3.) Where to find a candidate’s stance and voting record on various issues 4.) how to get an amendment on a ballot, etc. I think in Civics courses it gets lost how important it really is and how to actually be a part of the process. I think many adults need refresher courses as well, and if they bother to vote, sometimes they forget how it all works. Also, more employers need to provide a time ( day off, leave early, etc) to let people vote as well.

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