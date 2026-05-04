The Long Middle

The Long Middle

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Debra Fried's avatar
Debra Fried
14h

Wow. This is masterful. I stopped and reread so many lines - like the stew you mention, this essay is packed with "elements," each, touching and flavoring the next. I wore a brace for scoliosis during my teen years, so, for me, this resonates in all kinds of ways. But above all, it's simply gorgeous writing. Thank you, from one broken child to another.

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1 reply by Lisa Renee
Annie Griffiths's avatar
Annie Griffiths
17h

I loved this essay. So beautifully written, and a balm for those who are a bit broken--practically all of us. Thank you, Lisa

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