White Bread , James Rosenquist, 1964

“Did you bring anything sinful?”

This is the question that greets me as I enter dad’s apartment with a bag of groceries. Zero fat yogurt, hummus, one banana, apple sauce, frozen vegetarian dinners. He wants a hot dog. A cheeseburger. PB&J. Like a child.

I give him these things occasionally, the burgers and dogs. I bring bars of high test chocolate, takeout pork fried rice. I serve him dinners from home (where he’s invited but won’t come), soups and chili, sauces for his brown rice pasta. Egg salad and avocado toast. I’m trying to balance health with yum, just like I did forever with four kids. It’s like having a kid again. Every night.

He won’t leave the apartment, except for appointments. He’s missing important teeth and managing diabetes. No bread, wine, crackers, sweets. I give him the bread sometimes, because he loves it — the tiny, skinny, whole grain loaves that lie about their nutrition. Crackers, too, in moderation. No more wine, which he says he doesn’t miss. He misses the cigarettes, though, and reminds me regularly.

He’s one of my favorite people, among the very best. Kind, brilliant, big-hearted daddy. Jazz aficionado, political scholar, Zen spirit, he sits welded to his couch, muscles atrophying, sadness a veil over his days. He seems to have given up.

🍁

The leaves are changing, the air crisp and sweet — he could walk outside with me and drink it in. Remember autumn in DC, where he was born and lived most of his life. He remembers music, asked me just this morning if we could find information about Toshiko Akiyoshi, a jazz pianist, bandleader, and composer. Her music was in his head all night, he said. I’ve never heard of her. His knowledge is encyclopedic, wasted on me and the four walls.

He reads all the books, my suggestions and his requests. Currently, it’s Geraldine Brooks’ Horse and Mother Mary Comes to Me, Arundhati Roy’s memoir. He’s in love with Arundhati, has been for years. Political firebrand, brilliant writer, a beauty. I’m a little in love with her, too.

He doesn’t like the lentils, doesn’t want my soups — perfect choices for toothless diabetics. About the toothless part: He has teeth (in a glass), he just won’t use them. He won’t use the hearing aids, which is why he only enjoys Akiyoshi in his head. He uses the walker to get to the bathroom and the kitchen, but still marvels at the need for it. He never goes out to see the sun or visit a neighbor. Never to get the mail or a cup of coffee. He’s part of the couch now, smaller and weaker every day.

🥒

I’m in the produce section, seeking the smallest cucumber. Maybe he’ll slice it and drag it around in the hummus. More likely, I’ll slice it, serve it attractively on a plate. Otherwise it gets soft and slimy in his bottom crisper drawer. The grocery has been a trigger for me, my least favorite place throughout my hellish perimenopause. It’s better now, though the whole wide world is a panic. Trying to feed him, feed myself. Trying to calm down.

He says he doesn’t care about dinner, “whatever is easy.” When your diet is so restricted and you’ve lost the ability to chew, you also lose the ability to give a shit. He barely walks anymore and, therefore, is losing the ability to walk. If you don’t walk, you can’t walk.

“It sure is taking a long time to die.”

To be clear, he’s not actually dying. Not obviously, anyway. His diabetes combined with prostate trouble, gastric issues, kidney scares and a slow, incomplete recovery from months of hospitalization and rehab has knocked him low, but not all the way down. He’s been through a lot these last years — surgeries, a pandemic, the death of his difficult wife. If he would just do his exercises, take an occasional walk, call an old friend — I don’t know, CHOOSE LIFE — he might actually feel better. This seems like good logic, to me. My logic, from the outside.

🏛️

America has fallen and she can’t get up.

We watched the East Wing crumble on his TV. It was renovated by FDR in 1942, the year of dad’s birth, in his hometown. The building was a symbol; its demolition a symbol. Nothing like the lives taken, the lives destroyed; nothing like the greater grift and scam. But a powerful symbol, nonetheless. Let’s hope millions of us in the streets is a worthy counter to this petulant destruction. Smashing the material symbols perhaps pales in comparison to all the bodies in all the cities saying NO MORE. Perhaps. We can hope.

My one-eyed, alcoholic aunt visited for a few days, lectured me about her vegan lifestyle and tried to get dad off his ass. I’m drinking wine nightly now (it’s 2025, rules are optional), but can’t keep up with her. Maybe she’s on to something — stay a little drunk and look away.

Daddy —radical old lefty, more fluent in American history than anyone in this administration — is alarmed and appalled. He’s given me history lessons all my life and is astounded at the full-view, daylight crime ring in the White House. There’s nothing new about the con of US government, but the rapid demise of democracy, the quick slide into authoritarianism, boggles the mind. He shakes his head and sighs loudly.

🌭

He’s given up, but it’s not that easy. The world will fall down around our ears and he’ll be sitting on his couch, waiting for a hot dog, missing his cigarettes. I tell myself to find the joy, even in the rubble, while tending this lovely, joyless man. It’s getting hard. Is aging hell, all on its own, or is it just joyless aging that is hell? Is this a choice?

He sighs and moans, say’s he’s “half miserable.” He reminds me of the grandfather in Little Big Man who waits for the death that doesn’t come.

“I was afraid of that.”

He seems to be at a fork — choose life, or not. The second choice isn’t, unfortunately, “choose death.” It’s “sit in your increasing misery and cranky discomfort for possibly years.” I’ll bring the food and the books, but it won’t be pretty.

The world is still outside the window — not the TV world of crumbling monuments, the firehose of bad news. The world of leaf color, raindrops, windy mornings, and peaceful nights. Mama deer and her two late babies, the little monk squirrels that beg for peanuts. People still bring love, treats and, yes, lentils. We get the mail and the meds, portal the doctor and plan meals. We wash the dishes and the laundry, bring boxers and books. We show up for holidays and appointments, I show up nearly every day to chat and cook. Fill the water bottle, open and close the windows. He is grateful, I know. He is big-hearted and kind, but he knows too much, has been beaten by the world and his own history. His light is dimming, I see that. He’s waiting for the end, an end that may be a long way away.

In the meantime, I just need some good easy meals for a brilliant, grumpy, toothless diabetic.

Cheers! 🥂

Lisa

Things to share: