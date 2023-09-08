The Long Middle

juliep
Sep 8, 2023

"Midlife finds so many ways to diminish us, to challenge the sense we have of ourselves. It messes with our vision and our hearing, it knocks us down and keeps us up all night. It makes us dizzy and angry and scared and causes us to question everything from our hair to our sanity. Nothing is sacred, it’s death by a thousand cuts."

I am really feeling this shit. Plus I go through moments of "anything is possible/I can re-invent myself!" for like a sec & then 'why bother'. Also apparently I now track how I feel by the weather outside. I keep complaining about the humidity & I'm dripping sweat like I have the plague and my husband likes to tell me it's not humid, quotes the actual dew point & says it's me.

Emily Conway
Sep 8, 2023

Hi Lisa, I share your love for driving and have driven all over the place, in all sorts of vehicles (we had a Renault LeCar that my step-father bought in a pawn shop, which we had to pop the clutch on), in all manner of weathers. Thank you for reminding me about Toyota Celica's and four on the floors. While anxiety (and sometimes panic) have been my companions for as long as I can remember, they have not manifest in the car until recently. Oddly, this doesn't happen when I'm driving - it happens when my husband is driving. My husband has always driven like an 80 year old man, which makes me crazy, but now it makes me anxious too. It's gotten so bad that most of the time I just drive so that we don't get in a fight because I'm busy making comments and telling him where to turn, to speed up, and asking, "why are you doing that?"

I wish you well in your return to the road and wheel!

