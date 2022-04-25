The Long Middle

The Long Middle

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Gutbloom's avatar
Gutbloom
Apr 26, 2022

I won't lie. The title brought me here. Shameful, I know, but was elevated by the read. There is a lot of material on the Internet that incorporates the word "boobs" in the title. This may be my favorite, which is saying a lot.

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1 reply by Lisa Renee
trE L. Loadholt's avatar
trE L. Loadholt
Apr 26, 2022

I was just telling someone today as I discussed my mammogram that there's only one woman who can handle these breasts, and I needed to be sure she was working on the day I am currently scheduled. Can't have everybody putting their hands on these babies. Gawd, but I would love to go BRALESS. I love this!

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