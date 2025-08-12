I have to go to LA.

Yeah, I know, I GET to go to LA.

But I’d like to land in some sort of functional shape.

My daughter has lived on the far shores of North America for about three years now and I still haven’t visited. The trip was looming, but now the wedding of a dear friend is happening in the City of Angels and it’s time. I want to go, but also — I have to go.

This has the potential to be a fabulous vacation. Los Angeles would never be near the top of my list, but loved ones are there, along with great food, an ocean, sunshine, art, and untold mysteries just waiting to be discovered. (The only mystery will probably be discovered by the pool, in a caftan, between the covers of a book.)

We’ve rented a big, ridiculous house in Laurel Canyon for the whole lot of us — four adult kids, partners, the grandbaby — ten of us, plus all the old friends in a separate beach house for the wedding. A positive mind — what could go right? — can imagine meaningful chats, walks along the beach, raucous meals, cool bars, family bonding, time with old friends, lots of laughter.

I haven’t been able to find the switch, though, to that positive mind state. I’m trying. Reading the Stoics, collecting quotes, platitudes, and aphorisms. Andrea the therapist is coaching me in the positive direction, but when my default mind takes hold, it’s what could go wrong. Aphorisms can kiss my ass.

Flight anxiety is not uncommon. It’s not even interesting. Everyone I’ve asked relates to the panic. I’m afraid of the usual stuff — unhinged passengers, soul-crushing delays, an incompetent system, and, of course, death. Mostly, though, I’m afraid of myself. The panic attack is not unknown to me and I’m preemptively panicking about it.

In “Captain Ron’s Guide to Fearless Flying,” Elaine Godfrey writes of being “so overcome with anxiety that I passed out at the gate, my body folding over my suitcase like a wilted flower.” I have passed out many times, the “poster child for vasovagal syncope,” an ER doc once called me, and let me assure you it has never been like a wilted flower. If only! No, “down like a tree,” in my mother’s witness account. Whiplash, a concussion, and once, down a flight of stairs. Fainting at the gate for me would be a painful, piss-soaked crisis, a voyage effectively ruined for all involved.

Friends take Gabapentin, Xanax, Valium, homeopathic remedies. Noise canceling headphones, immersive podcasts, white-knuckling, wine.

My doctor gave me Ativan, says her husband can’t fly without it. I’m almost more afraid of the drug than the flying, though, which gives you a window into my very specific madness.

My smart friend Henry, who is a travel writer, wrote this years ago: “For me, the question has never been why some people are scared of flying, but rather how anyone in their right mind manages not to be.”

To reiterate, he is a TRAVEL writer. He’s been everywhere, many times, and he’s still afraid. More recently, he said:

“Constantly remind yourself that there are upwards of 250,000 planes in the air on any given day, and you would have to upset some particularly malicious gods to find yourself on one that goes awry. And stay focused on the reward at the other end — in this case seeing your daughter — and how that more than justifies a few hours of discomfort and anxiety!”

Does it, though? My daughter will be in my house a week before my flight, I speak with her nearly every day. Will she make it worth the sacrifice? Do our children understand the mammoth sacrifices we make for them?

Henry also says to drink wine before the flight, which I absolutely will not do. I’ve read all the terrifying things about alcohol and flying, I know all about embolisms and heart issues. Maybe Lily will give me a fun California cocktail when I’m safely on the ground. That could be a reward. (We’re just like dogs — do the thing, get a treat.)

I’m having lots of scattered conversations with myself, especially around 3 a.m., post-sleep, pre-dawn. The most delicious time for high anxiety. I remind myself what future me will think of this adventure if a headline-grabbing crisis occurs. I ask, “If not now, when?” I imagine a winning outcome, a reinvention of my homebody self.

“Think of the possibilities!”

Yeah, that’s the problem. Too much thinking. I spoke to Andrea about my overthinking and she said, “I have a book for you.” Oh good. I’m going to read a book about overthinking. Isn’t that sort of overthinking overthinking?

Eleanor Roosevelt said, “You must do the thing you think you cannot do.”

Okay. I must do it, we’ll see if I can. Sometimes the overthinking suggests that I cannot.

So far, I will be snorting Rescue Remedy, journaling my panic, listening to binaural beats, performing death-grip maneuvers on Steven, and running an endless tape of platitudes and aphorisms. Yes, they can kiss my ass, but also any port in a storm.

Please feel free to share your best flight tips in the comments! The countdown has begun, I leave in 21 days. I have a new bag, a tin of pastilles, drugs if I want, and the great desire to write a new chapter and have the trip of a lifetime. I will also settle for safe, sane, and relatively healthy.

Also, what books to read? On a plane, by a California pool, in a panic? 📚

✈️ 😬 Lisa