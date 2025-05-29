“Everything in moderation, including moderation.” Oscar Wilde
It’s been a drinking month. I target the breaks, the red dot days, but May has turned into a drinking month. And, honestly, I’m fine with it. A glass of wine each evening during the fall of civilization — what’s the harm? Where’s the trespass? I’m old-ish, the world is burning, I’m having a drink. Not much, just a glass — the scolds with their health panic and worry beads can just fuck right off (that’s me, I’m the scold). I’m not sorry.
Quatari plane? Glass of wine. Library of congress? Spritzy cocktail. Rule of law? French rosé. Memecoin? Genocide? Habeas corpus? Measles? Signal chats? Tariffs? Maga face? Elder care? Arthritis? Drink, drink, drink.
The acupuncturist suggested a casual cleanse to help with my sleep issues, joint pain, and general malaise — cutting out sugar, processed foods, and alcohol for one week. Also, not much dairy (don’t touch the cream in my coffee) and probably no gluten (which is my usual status these days).
I did it. I cleaned up my act for more than a week. Nothing is different. I’m still me.
So May is a wine month this year, I give up. I sat in a good chair gazing at a big, gorgeous lake on a chill May day. Wrapped in blankets, we appreciated the lovely local Reisling and the view, and damn it was a lovely distraction. I’m entering my unapologetic era. The unapologetic, orthopedic shoe era of my life. It has potential.
We went protesting again yesterday, stood on a roadside in the rain under a vault of gray sky, wondering if any of it matters. Some people honk and wave, some shout and flip us off. I really just want to be alone, but here we are. Driving an hour to interface with angry white men (all the mean, mad ones are white men, it’s just true). We finally made signs. (Mine says, I’M SO ANGRY I MADE A SIGN.) The end times are surprisingly crafty.
When it was over, we ate good food with better wine in a charming enough bistro. Wet from the rain, wounded from the mean men, but pretty sure we’ve done the right thing. For whatever it’s worth.
Leave me with my Portuguese bubbles and hopefully something will be sorted by June. Perhaps June is a month of relative sobriety. Perhaps there will be a sliver of good news. Perhaps, too, pigs will fly and sweet putti will appear in my backyard to sing me into the next season. One can dream.
Cheers! 🥂🐷
Things to share:
Master of Claude de France’s Book of Flower Studies is a gorgeous distraction. Each specimen from the manuscript has been planted in the Cloisters’ gardens and I’m hoping to actually see it this year.
Teju Cole on Vermeer. A brilliant profile that has changed the way I view these masterpieces.
Let’s just have a little drink. “… looking out, sober, at a culture that is now coming to associate alcohol exclusively with pain, I feel as if we are at risk of forgetting what a truly lovely thing a bit of booze can be.”
Really enjoyed the heady escape of Crush, Ada Calhoun’s novel about relationships and connection.
Love this. Love Love Love this. Same. Add some greenery to the mix and we got a party! 💗
I rediscovered my ancestral drink of choice- top shelf Kentucky bourbon when the pandemic was hitting hard. Two fingers neat in a glass or made myself a whisky sour once a week. Perimenopause hit HARD and I had to quit.
But I am now post menopausal and am missing my Saturday evenings of sad old school country music and my bourbon treat. It was just enough self indulgence into my sorrow of life moments, and I’ve never been a big drinker anyway. It mellowed me out, gave me permission to mourn or be sad, and to listen to music that hits me hard. There’s something to be said for being human, and enjoying the ability to feel. The “beautiful sadness”’as I have heard it referred to. I never wanted to go numb- too many alcoholics in the family lines to go there. Plus I get hangover times a hundred and that is motivation plenty to simply enjoy.
My goal is to get a hold of some super expensive bourbon- like Pappi Van Winkle, hide it away, and take it out to celebrate only 2 things-1.) Publishing a book I am proud of that gets a decent response 2.) When the US returns to democracy and pulls its head out of its ass and certain people are tried for their crimes against humanity, corruption, etc. That