Jen D. Clark
Sep 16

“Oh foul fuckstick of a brutish boy! Begone!

Your violence belies what you cravenly hide,

a small view of your virile manhood,

Begone!

Away with your overcompensating douchebaggery!

Tis madness that shit weasels be granted driving licenses, and practice only their license

for motherfucking road raging murder.

Begone and get thee home to thy mother and patriarch,

slap them hard forthwith

and proclaim, “Thou hast raised a shit weasel, hated and found undesirable amongst the fairer sex! I am away to my room, to masturbate and weep!”

See- even curse words can be used in a culturally enriching manner. I used Shakespeare to imagine what I’d be thinking I’d want to say aloud about the “man” who threatened you with his truck, in the Bard’s speech.

Sep 16

This is just so great an up my alley, Lisa.

Both of my parents swear, but neither of my step parents do. I swear, but my husband doesn't.

Sometimes it's just the right thing to say to make something truly funny. I love funny. Sometimes it's a "Karen" Meno-moment of a two middle fingers held aloft moment. FUCK YOU< YOU ASSHOLE! Which I have mouthed from my car at fellow Boston drivers, who mouth it back.

The scary thing about where you are...rural/country is that everyone has a gun in their car. It used to be a bat. Now it's a gun. So...maybe tone it down if you're not yelling it from a second story. Just for safety's sake. Those little assholes have big problems with we midlife mouthy broads...Peace in fuck all.

